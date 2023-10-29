Asio Capital LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.