Asio Capital LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $441.46 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

