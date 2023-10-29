Asio Capital LLC Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $63.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

