Asio Capital LLC Purchases 1,593 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

