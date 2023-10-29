Asio Capital LLC Purchases 169 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PEP stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

