Asio Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,228 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,228 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $279,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 674,211 shares of company stock worth $142,654,622. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $196.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day moving average of $210.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

