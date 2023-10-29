Asio Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

