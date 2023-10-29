Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 246,300 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

AWH stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,545. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 199.77% and a negative return on equity of 396.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,723,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,984 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

