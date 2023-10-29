AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 263,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMK opened at $23.18 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.06.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.