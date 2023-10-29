AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 263,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
AMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
NYSE AMK opened at $23.18 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.06.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
