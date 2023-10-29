Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,300 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the September 30th total of 7,615,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107,503.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Assicurazioni Generali stock remained flat at $21.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

