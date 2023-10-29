Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 28.7% in October

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ARZGY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.61. 22,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,701. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.98.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

