Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

AUB opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.52 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

