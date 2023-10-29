Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 658,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,037. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,271.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.