Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.63.

NYSE ATO opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

