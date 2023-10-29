ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 169,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of ATN International stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,065. ATN International has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ATN International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ATN International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in ATN International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ATNI. StockNews.com lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Further Reading

