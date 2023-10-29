Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,500 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $51.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

