Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,775 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Steph & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $92.59 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

