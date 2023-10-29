Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CVS opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

