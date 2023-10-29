Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,990 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $123,943,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,084,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $48.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.