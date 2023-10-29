Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 113,767 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 290.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 811.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $228,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $24.63.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

