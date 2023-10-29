Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 131,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $46,370,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $15,202,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $10,593,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,755.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 877,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 846,343 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $11.35 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.