Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853,173 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $47.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

