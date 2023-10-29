Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.0% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

IBM opened at $142.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

