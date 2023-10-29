Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $913,000 Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 707,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 164,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 166,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $818.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

