Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $89.61 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,381,651 shares of company stock worth $198,022,087. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.