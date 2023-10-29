Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $754,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,208,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,462,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,989,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

