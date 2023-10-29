Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 229 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $207.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

