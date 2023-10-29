Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $262.47 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.72 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

