Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,805 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 98,057.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,505,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,630,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $14.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

