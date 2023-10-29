Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 26,697 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 369,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,231,000 after purchasing an additional 344,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $640,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $101.22 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

