Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,695 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $31,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

