Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,383 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 71,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

