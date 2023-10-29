Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $29.10 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $29,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,065,720,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $71.38 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

