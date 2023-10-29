Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $34.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,138 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 55,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 49,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 41,733 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,263,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,382,000 after buying an additional 83,173 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 390,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,887,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

