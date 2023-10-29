Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $92.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,104 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $92,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,303,000. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 3,472,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 149,009 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 407,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

