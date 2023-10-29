Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $50,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 56,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 555,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

