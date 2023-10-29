Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 252,380 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $36,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $56.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

