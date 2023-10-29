Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $195.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $195.16 and a one year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

