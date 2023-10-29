Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $543.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $555.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

