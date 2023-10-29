Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 33,986 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,986 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after buying an additional 2,035,999 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $57.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

