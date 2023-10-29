Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 259.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMIVF
Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atrium Mortgage Investment
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.