Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 259.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIVF remained flat at $7.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

