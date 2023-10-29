Aura Biosciences (AURA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, October 30th.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Aura Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aura Biosciences Stock Down 5.2 %
AURA opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $14.38.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AURA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $319,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 204.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 301,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 202,844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on AURA
Aura Biosciences Company Profile
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Biosciences
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.