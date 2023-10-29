Aura Biosciences (AURA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, October 30th.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Aura Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 5.2 %

AURA opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

In other Aura Biosciences news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $111,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at $359,745. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AURA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $319,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 204.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 301,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 202,844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on AURA

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.