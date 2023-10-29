Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

AUTL stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.53.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,996,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 52.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 222,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 76,834 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

