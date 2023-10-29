Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.50.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.98. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,083,000 after buying an additional 321,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,155,000 after buying an additional 297,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,077,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.