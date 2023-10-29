AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of AutoNation worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 106.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2,416.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $1,579,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $1,579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,271 shares of company stock worth $4,977,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $130.54. 866,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.72 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.