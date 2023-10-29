AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 42.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 35.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $1,920,000. Finally, Jackson Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,485,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AZO traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,446.17. 150,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,361. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,528.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,528.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $13,922,106. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

