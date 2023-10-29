Avantax (AVTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, October 30th. Avantax has set its FY23 guidance at $1.22-1.30 EPS.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Avantax had a net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.91 million. On average, analysts expect Avantax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avantax stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18. Avantax has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantax during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantax during the second quarter worth $110,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Avantax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair cut Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barrington Research downgraded Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

