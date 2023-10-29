Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.78. 406,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.