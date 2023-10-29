AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Up 9.3% in October

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 5,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $28,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,424,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,974,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,999,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,806 shares in the company, valued at $11,314,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $28,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,424,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,974,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,675,113 shares of company stock valued at $100,059,191. Company insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in AvePoint by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,267 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of AvePoint stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 625,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.78 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVPT

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.