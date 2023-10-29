Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of AVY opened at $170.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.40.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

